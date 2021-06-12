Jeremy Lin announces return to Beijing Ducks for next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jeremy Lin wasn’t just a marketing draw in China, he was an elite player. In his one season for the Beijing Ducks, Lin averaged 22.3 points and 5.6 assists per game, leading the Ducks to the semifinals of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Lin gave up all that last year to make one more run at the NBA, trying to earn his way back through playing in the G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Lin made headlines standing up against racism against Asians, and he put up decent numbers, but in the end, Lin did not get a call up to the NBA.

Instead, he is headed back to Beijing, he announced.

Lin should make the Ducks a force on the court, and his popularity there is good for his brand.