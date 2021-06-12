Jazz guard Conley continues to be out, will miss Game 3 vs. Clippers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Jazz up 2-0 in their Western Conference second-round series, they have bought themselves a little cushion — and they are going to use that cushion to get Mike Conley healthy.

Conley is out for Game 3 against the Clippers on Saturday, the team announced.

Mike Conley (mild right hamstring strain) is OUT for Game 3 against the Clippers. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 12, 2021

Conley injured himself in Game 5 against Memphis, then said after he hoped to return for Game 1 against the Clippers. Instead, he has now missed the first three games of that series.

At times the Jazz have missed Conley’s settling veteran presence, plus his secondary shot creation running the pick-and-roll with Rudy Gobert. Still, the Jazz have picked up wins in the first two games of this series.

Donovan Michell tweaked his ankle at the end of Game 2 and all eyes will be on him and how he is moving at the start of Game 3 at Staples Center.

Joe Igles again will start again in Conley’s place.