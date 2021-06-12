Danny Green unlikely to play in Game 4 due to right calf strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It happened early. It was less than four minutes into the game when Danny Green limped to the bench and then the locker room.

Green did not return to the game with what the 76ers called a right calf strain (although he did return to the bench wearing a boot). Matisse Thybulle came in (and picked up a couple of quick fouls), and Philadelphia beat Atlanta and took a 2-1 series lead.

Green will have an MRI on Saturday, after which his status is expected to be updated.

Game 4 isn’t until Monday, but after the game Friday coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t have a lot of details but was unlikely Green would be ready to play.

“It’s a calf injury. With my doctor’s degree, I would tell you that calf injuries aren’t great…” Rivers said. “Just the next guy has to step up, not sure who that’s going to be yet. We’ll go back, watch film, and decide who that will be.

“I’m not ruling Danny out, but I’m pretty much ruling him out. I doubt if he plays the next game.”

Furkan Korkmaz started the second half for Philadephia in Green’s place and finished the game with a career playoff-high 14 points.

Green is a three-time NBA champion — including last season with the Lakers — and is the kind of 3&D wing highly valued in the postseason. He’s averaged 7 points per game these playoffs, shooting 37.8% from 3. That said, he had struggled at the start of this series and is 1-of-9 from 3 against the Hawks.