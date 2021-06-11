Report: Wizards likely to retain coach Scott Brooks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards – who went 34-38 and got walloped in the first round of the playoffs – aren’t good enough, according to general manager Tommy Sheppard.

But Washington appears increasingly likely to retain coach Scott Brooks.

Fred Katz of The Athletic:

I think there’s positive momentum going Brooks’ way.

That’s quite the turnaround for Brooks, who appeared to be on the hot seat earlier this season.

He coached Washington into the playoffs for the first time in three years, overcoming a coronavirus outbreak. Brooks formed a reasonable rotation out of several awkward-fitting pieces. He even did a decent job of integrating young players Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija into the lineup.

But Brooks was also too deferential to stars Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. The Wizards’ lousy defense was partially due to Brooks not properly holding his players accountable. Brooks’ offense was unimaginative. He failed to make major adjustments in the playoffs until Washington trailed the 76ers 3-0.

The Wizards could do better at coach.

But this organization tends to play it safe.

Brooks is in the final season of his contract. So, he and Washington must negotiate a new deal, which can always carry complications. But it seems both sides are committed to coming to terms.