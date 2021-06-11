Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to miss start of next season due to shoulder injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Lowry‘s impending unrestricted free agency allows the Raptors to choose their direction.

Pascal Siakam (27), Fred VanVleet (27), OG Anunoby (23) and Gary Trent Jr. (22) are both good enough to win now with* and young enough to build more patiently with.

*In theory. The Raptors (27-45) were confoundingly disappointing this season.

Toronto can either re-sign the 35-year-old Lowry and try return to the playoffs. Or Toronto could let Lowry walk and reset with that young core and a lottery pick.

However, the win-now plan looks less appealing with Siakam sidelined into next season.

Raptors release:

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that Pascal Siakam underwent successful surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The injury to Siakam’s shoulder occurred May 8 vs. Memphis. The expected recovery and rehabilitation time for this procedure is approximately five months, and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Siakam and the Raptors had hoped to avoid surgery and go the rest/rehab route once the season ended but the risk of re-injuring it (and the severity of a subsequent injury) was ultimately deemed too high, according to a source close to Pascal. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 11, 2021

With this timeline, Siakam would return about Nov. 11. Next regular season is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Siakam struggled in the bubble then had a frustrating season this year. Missing five months will make it even more difficult for him to get back on track.

Siakam’s injury also seemingly makes it less likely Lowry stays in Toronto as his remaining quality years dwindle. The Heat, 76ers or Knicks could nab him.