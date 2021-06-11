Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to miss start of next season due to shoulder injury

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kyle Lowry‘s impending unrestricted free agency allows the Raptors to choose their direction.

Pascal Siakam (27), Fred VanVleet (27), OG Anunoby (23) and Gary Trent Jr. (22) are both good enough to win now with* and young enough to build more patiently with.

*In theory. The Raptors (27-45) were confoundingly disappointing this season.

Toronto can either re-sign the 35-year-old Lowry and try return to the playoffs. Or Toronto could let Lowry walk and reset with that young core and a lottery pick.

However, the win-now plan looks less appealing with Siakam sidelined into next season.

Raptors release:

            The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that Pascal Siakam underwent successful surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

The injury to Siakam’s shoulder occurred May 8 vs. Memphis. The expected recovery and rehabilitation time for this procedure is approximately five months, and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

With this timeline, Siakam would return about Nov. 11. Next regular season is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Siakam struggled in the bubble then had a frustrating season this year. Missing five months will make it even more difficult for him to get back on track.

Siakam’s injury also seemingly makes it less likely Lowry stays in Toronto as his remaining quality years dwindle. The Heat, 76ers or Knicks could nab him.

More on the Toronto Raptors

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard with teammates
Damian Lillard wins Teammate of the Year
Raptors president Masai Ujiri and NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Masai Ujiri says conversation with Toronto ownership will determine future
2020 Audi Innovation Series Featuring Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors
Report: There is ‘mounting confidence’ Masai Ujiri will re-sign...

 