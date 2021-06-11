Clippers’ Ibaka undergoes back surgery, will not return these playoffs

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

Last offseason, the Clippers signed Serge Ibaka to be a key player for them deep in the playoffs. In a series like the one against the Jazz, he could space the floor as a center who can shoot the three (pulling Rudy Gobert out of the paint) and providing rim protection on the other end.

However, Ibaka missed 30 games with a back issue this season, and in the playoffs has been on the court for 18 minutes against Dallas, minutes where he could not move well enough to meaningfully tribute.

Friday, the Clippers announced that Ibaka underwent back surgery on Thursday, and while he is expected to make a full recovery, he is out for the rest of this postseason.

That postseason may not last much longer with the Clippers down 0-2 to a Jazz team that has yet to play Mike Conley this series.

Ibaka, 31, has a $9.7 million player option for next season he is almost certain to pick up.

Here is the latest on the Clippers

Donovan Mitchell in Jazz-Clippers Game 2
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz shake off Clippers in Game 2
Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Four
Jazz guard Mike Conley out for Game 2 against Clippers
Chauncey Billups at Clippers-Trail Blazers game
Rumor: Trail Blazers likely to hire Chauncey Billups as coach