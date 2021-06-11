Bulls’ Coby White has shoulder surgery, out for four months at least

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the offseason priorities for the Bulls was to find stability at the point guard spot. That need just became a lot more pressing.

Coby White underwent shoulder surgery Thursday that will keep him out until around the start of next season, at the very least, the team announced.

Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder today to repair damage from an injury sustained this past weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team. He will be re-evaluated in four months. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 10, 2021

Four months puts him at mid-October, which is when the next season is set to start. That four-month timeline would have him missing most, if not all, of training camp, and it may take up to six months to fully heal, according to reports.

That will have the Bulls looking at the point guard position this offseason.

Plenty of talk around the league already existed about the Bulls focusing on adding a guard this offseason. Coby White shoulder injury news—and the team release said he would be re-evaluated in 4 months, not that he for sure will be ready then—only will intensify that talk. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 10, 2021

White started the majority of Bulls’ games last season (54) and averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists. Over the final 20 games of the season things seemed to click for White as his scoring and assists climbed, his efficiency got better (he shot 41.3% from 3 in May), and most importantly, his decision making improved. Hopefully, missing an offseason of training will not be a huge setback in his development.