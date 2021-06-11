Bulls’ Coby White has shoulder surgery, out for at least four months

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
One of the offseason priorities for the Bulls was to find stability at the point guard spot. That need just became a lot more pressing.

Coby White underwent shoulder surgery Thursday that will keep him out until around the start of next season, at the very least, the team announced.

Four months puts him at mid-October, which is when the next season is set to start. That four-month timeline would have him missing most, if not all, of training camp, and it may take up to six months to fully heal, according to reports.

That will have the Bulls looking at the point guard position this offseason.

White started the majority of Bulls’ games last season (54) and averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists. Over the final 20 games of the season things seemed to click for White as his scoring and assists climbed, his efficiency got better (he shot 41.3% from 3 in May), and most importantly, his decision making improved. Hopefully, missing an offseason of training will not be a huge setback in his development.

