PBT Podcast: Trail Blazers could turn a corner – but in which direction?

The Trail Blazers have reached a crossroads.
After making the playoffs eight straight years, Portland ousted coach Terry Stotts. C.J. McCollum could get traded. Damian Lillard almost certainly won’t, but building around him is a major challenge.
And Neil Olshey said A LOT at his end-of-season press conference (embedded above).
Where will and should the Trail Blazers go from here?
Dan Feldman and Danny Marang of NBC Sports Northwest and the Blazers Edge Podcast discuss on the ProBasketballTalk Podcast: