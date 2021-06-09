LeBron to change Laker number to 6 – same number he wears in Space Jam 2

It’s all about the marketing.

LeBron James is changing his Lakers jersey number to 6 next season, from the 23 he wore his first three seasons in Los Angeles, reports Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic. Not so coincidentally, 6 is the number LeBron wears in Space Jam 2, which hits theaters this summer.

LeBron has worn 6 before. He started his career as number 23 in Cleveland but switched to 6 in Miami, where he won two titles. LeBron returned to 23 when he returned to Cleveland and carried that number over in Los Angeles. Until now.

With the Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, LeBron is focused on promoting Space Jam 2, which comes to Theaters (and HBO Max) in July.

On that front, the new trailer for Space Jam 2 was released on Wednesday. You can see it above.

