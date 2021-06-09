LeBron to change Laker number to 6 – same number he wears in Space Jam 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s all about the marketing.

LeBron James is changing his Lakers jersey number to 6 next season, from the 23 he wore his first three seasons in Los Angeles, reports Shams Charania and Tim Cato of The Athletic. Not so coincidentally, 6 is the number LeBron wears in Space Jam 2, which hits theaters this summer.

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

LeBron has worn 6 before. He started his career as number 23 in Cleveland but switched to 6 in Miami, where he won two titles. LeBron returned to 23 when he returned to Cleveland and carried that number over in Los Angeles. Until now.

With the Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, LeBron is focused on promoting Space Jam 2, which comes to Theaters (and HBO Max) in July.

On that front, the new trailer for Space Jam 2 was released on Wednesday. You can see it above.