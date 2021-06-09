Hawks: De’Andre Hunter to miss rest of playoffs with knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter was one of the NBA’s most improved players.

When healthy.

The the second-year Hawks forward missed 49 games amid knee issues this season. He returned to play all five games of Atlanta’s first-round victory over the Knicks. But he has missed the first two games against the 76ers – and won’t return to the playoffs.

Hawks release:

Prior to Game 1 against Philadelphia, forward De’Andre Hunter began experiencing some mild swelling in his right knee. Head Team Physician Dr. Kenneth Mautner and Head Orthopaedist Dr. Kyle Hammond examined Hunter and suggested an MRI. The initial review revealed a new small tear of the lateral meniscus. Films from the MRI were sent to Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles for a second opinion, who earlier today confirmed the tear and recommended surgery. Hunter is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this weekend and undergo surgery to the lateral meniscus on Tuesday with Dr. ElAttrache. He will miss the remainder of the postseason and future updates will be provided as appropriate.

This definitely weakens the Hawks, who were already underdogs against Philadelphia.

But at least they have some depth to compensate. Solomon Hill has been starting for Hunter, and Kevin Huerter and Tony Snell have played more off the bench.

The Hawks can also look forward to more than just this season. They’re the youngest team to win a playoff series this year. The future is bright around Trae Young.

Hunter, 23, is a key supporting piece. Hopefully, he get healthier long-term.