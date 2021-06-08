NBA fines Morey, 76ers each $75,000 for Tweet about Stephen Curry

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
76ers president Daryl Morey
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Daryl Morey does get in trouble for his Tweets.

This time it wasn’t an international incident, but when Stephen Curry shouted out his brother Seth Curry for a strong playoff game, 76ers GM Morey Tweeted this:

That will cost him $75,000 for “violating the league’s anti-tampering rule,” and the 76ers get a separate $75,000 fine for the same reason, the NBA announced on Monday. Stephen Curry is still under contract with the Warriors (and is likely to sign a much bigger one).

Morey tried to backtrack not long after his Tweet with this “it’s just a joke” followup, but the NBA league office is not always known for its sense of humor.

Check out more on the 76ers

Bogdan Bogdanovic puts finger by nose while shushing fans in Hawks-76ers Game 1
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic on shushing 76ers fans: ‘I almost stuck...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid talks playing with knee injury, “I’m going to give everything...