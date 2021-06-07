Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James said, “I think I’m gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics.”

That wasn’t just about promoting his new “Space Jam” movie.

He and injured Lakers teammate Anthony Davis won’t play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Warriors star Stephen Curry and Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard might, though.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

neither LeBron nor Davis is expected to play for Team USA due to their terrible seasons of injuries, according to a source close to both players.

Curry, according to a source, is “50-50” on whether he takes his first crack at Olympic gold. Lillard is believed to have strong interest in playing, though no final decision has been made.

The first round of the NBA playoffs might not have gone well for USA Basketball. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23. So, players who go deep into the postseason are less likely to play in the Olympics.

Chris Paul once sounded very interested in going to Tokyo (though before coronavirus disrupted everything). Devin Booker would have been another strong roster candidate.

Instead, those Suns guards are facing the Nuggets in the second round while the Lakers – done for the season – won’t be sending their stars to Tokyo.

Kawhi Leonard said he planned to play in the Olympics, but the Clippers are also still in the playoffs.

Lillard’s availability could be be a boon, though. At last check, he and Curry were unsure about participating.