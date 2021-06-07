NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dramatic upsets, game-winning shots, and the defending NBA champions bounced — we will crown a new NBA champion this season.

The NBA postseason is in full swing and there is no bubble this time around: It’s traditional seven-game series and teams traveling from city to city — and a lot of arenas full of fans. The league hopes that with nearly 80% of players vaccinated the coronavirus will not disrupt the NBA postseason the way it did the first half of the season itself.

Here is the 2021 NBA playoffs schedule (all times are Eastern), with odds courtesy our partner PointsBet:

SECOND ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)

Game 1: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124 (Hawks lead 1-0)

Game 2: Tuesday, June 8 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, June 11 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Monday, June 14 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 16 at Philadelphia, TBD, (TNT)*

Game 6: Friday, June 18 at Atlanta, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sunday, June 20 at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Brooklynn Nets (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)

Game 1: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 (Nets lead 1-0)

Game 2: Monday, June 7 at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (TNT) [Nets-1.5]

Game 3: Thursday, June 10 at Milwaukee, TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, June 13 at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 15 at Brooklyn, TBD, (TNT)*

Game 6: Thursday, June 17 at Milwaukee, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: Saturday, June 19 at Brooklyn, TBD, (TNT)*

*If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Denver Nuggets (3)

Game 1: Monday, June 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. (TNT) [Suns -5]

Game 2: Wednesday, June 9 at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Friday, June 11 at Denver, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, June 13 at Denver, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 15 at Phoenix, TBD, (TNT)*

Game 6: Thursday, June 17 at Denver, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sunday, June 20 at Phoenix, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Utah Jazz (1) vs. L.A. Clippers (4)

Game 1: Tuesday, June 8 at Utah, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Thursday, June 10 at Utah, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday, June 12 at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Monday, June 14 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 16 at Utah, TBD, (TNT)*

Game 6: Friday, June 18 at Los Angeles, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: Sunday, June 20 at Utah, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)

Game 1: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Game 2: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

Game 3: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Game 4: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114

Game 5: Philadelphia 129, Washington 111 (76ers win series 4-1)

Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)

Game 1: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Game 2: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

Game 3: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

Game 4: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126

Game 5: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109 (Nets win series 4-1)

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)

Game 1: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107 OT

Game 2: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Game 3: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

Game 4: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103 (Bucks win series 4-0)

New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)

Game 1: Atlanta 107, New York 105

Game 2: New York 101, Atlanta 92

Game 3: Atlanta 105, New York 94

Game 4: Atlanta 113, New York 96

Game 5: Atlanta 103, New York 89 (Hawks win series 4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Game 1: Memphis 112, Utah 109

Game 2: Utah 141, Memphis 129

Game 3: Utah 121, Memphis 111

Game 4: Utah 120, Memphis 113

Game 5: Utah 126, Memphis 110 (Jazz win series 4-1)

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Game 1: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 100

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Game 3: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Game 4: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92

Game 5: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85

Game 6: Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100 (Suns win series 4-2)

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)

Game 1: Portland 123, Denver 109

Game 2: Denver 128, Portland 109

Game 3: Denver 120, Portland 115

Game 4: Portland 115, Denver 95

Game 5: Denver 147, Portland 140 (2OT)

Game 6: Denver 126, Portland 115 (Nuggets win series 4-2)

Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Game 2: Dallas 127, L.A, Clippers 121

Game 3: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Game 4: L.A. Clippers 106, Dallas 81

Game 5: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100

Game 6: L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97

Game 7: L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111 (Clippers win series 4-3)

