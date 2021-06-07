Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic on shushing 76ers fans: ‘I almost stuck my finger in my nose. My nose is big’

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT
Bogdan Bogdanovic puts finger by nose while shushing fans in Hawks-76ers Game 1
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The Hawks are not good at shushing.

When Trae Young shushed Knicks fans at Madison Square, he stuck his finger way up by his nose:

When Bogdan Bogdanovic shushed 76ers fans in Atlanta’s Game 1 win yesterday, he slid the tip of finger to the side of his nose:

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

If the Hawks keep giving themselves opportunities to shush opposing crowds, maybe they’ll eventually figure out how to do it right.

Or maybe they’ll keep making these delightful mistakes.

