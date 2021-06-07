Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hawks are not good at shushing.

When Trae Young shushed Knicks fans at Madison Square, he stuck his finger way up by his nose:

When Bogdan Bogdanovic shushed 76ers fans in Atlanta’s Game 1 win yesterday, he slid the tip of finger to the side of his nose:

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Bogdan Bogdanovic on hushing the Sixers crowd: "I almost stuck my finger in my nose. My nose is big. "Silencing the crowd is fun for sure." — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 6, 2021

If the Hawks keep giving themselves opportunities to shush opposing crowds, maybe they’ll eventually figure out how to do it right.

Or maybe they’ll keep making these delightful mistakes.