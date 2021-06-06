Twenty years ago today, Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2021, 12:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s maybe the most iconic moment of Allen Iverson’s Hall of Fame career.

Iverson carried Philadelphia to the 2001 NBA Finals, a team with an elite defense but one shot-creator worth mentioning. Iverson had scored a combined 90 in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks, then in Game 1 of the Finals, at the brand new Staples Center, he dropped 48 on the Shaq/Kobe Lakers, capped off by an overtime corner stepback over Tyronn Lue — then Iverson stepped over him.

Philadelphia won that game, 107-101. It was the only game they would win all series — the only game the Lakers would lose that entire playoff run (15-1).

Both men joke about it now, but it remains an iconic Finals moment, and one of the signature images of Iverson’s career.

