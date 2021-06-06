Kevin Durant inbounds ball off back of backboard, turns ball over (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Kevin Durant‘s Shaqtin moment.

In the first quarter of Game 1, a frustrated Durant (after a Khris Middleton bucket) absentmindedly throws an inbounds pass off the back of the backboard and out of bounds.

It was a rough start to the game for Brooklyn — Durant couldn’t inbound the ball, and James Harden left the court 43 seconds into the game with a hamstring injury.

It all worked out pretty well for the Nets, who ended up taking Game 1 anyway.