Kevin Durant inbounds ball off back of backboard, turns ball over (VIDEO)

It’s Kevin Durant‘s Shaqtin moment.
In the first quarter of Game 1, a frustrated Durant (after a Khris Middleton bucket) absentmindedly throws an inbounds pass off the back of the backboard and out of bounds.
KD's inbound pass didn't go as planned 🤣 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/76YB622Y5u
— Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) June 5, 2021
It was a rough start to the game for Brooklyn — Durant couldn’t inbound the ball, and James Harden left the court 43 seconds into the game with a hamstring injury.
It all worked out pretty well for the Nets, who ended up taking Game 1 anyway.