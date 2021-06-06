James Harden out for Game 2 due to strained right hamstring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Once again, the Nets will take the court without one of their big three — James Harden is out for Game 2 against the Bucks Monday with right hamstring tightness, the team announced Sunday.

Harden re-injured the hamstring that sidelined him for 20 games in the second half of the season during the opening minute of Game 1 on Saturday. Harden immediately went to the locker room and did not return.

James Harden is heading to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/r8hmUGHF05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2021

Harden had an MRI, the Nets have not released any details on his condition beyond the “right hamstring tightness” of this announcement. However, the tone of postgame quotes from the Nets players and coaches appeared pessimistic about a quick return.

“I’m heartbroken for him….” Nets’ coach Steve Nash said after the game. “You never want to see that when someone gives everything they have.”

The Nets only had their big three for seven regular season games. However, they had all three in each of the five first-round games against Boston.

Even without Harden the Nets kept the ball moving, knocked down their shots, got big games from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and with all that took Game 1 against the Bucks.