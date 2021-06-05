It’s official: Trail Blazers, coach Terry Stotts agree to part ways

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2021, 12:27 AM EDT
We have been reporting this would happen for more than a month, and it has become official.

Terry Stotts is out as coach of the Portland Trail Blazers after nine seasons. The team announced that Stotts and the franchise agreed to part ways.

“I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons,” said Portland president of basketball operations Neil Olshey in a statement. “This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it’s in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction. Terry will always hold a special place in the Trail Blazer family and the Portland community. We relied on the integrity, professionalism and consistency he brought to the job every day and we wish he and Jan nothing but the best.”

Stotts departure is likely the first of multiple shakeups in Portland as the franchise looks to retool a winner around Damian Lillard. Lillard used a Nipsey Hustle quote on Instagram to question how long he should stay loyal to the Trail Blazers. They will bend over backward to make him happy.

Hall of Fame player and experienced NBA coach Jason Kidd is on top of the Trail Blazers wish list.

Lillard is going to have a crucial say in who gets the job, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, and Lillard said he wants Kidd to get the job.

Also in the mix, Clippers’ assistant coach Chauncey Billups.

There are two very appealing coaching openings in the NBA. Boston, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are under contract, and Portland with Lillard. Kidd is expected to interview for both.

