Watch Jae Crowder get ejected for celebratory salsa dance (video)

LeBron James danced on Jae Crowder in Game 3.

Crowder got the last laugh – and dance – in Game 6.

As the Suns finished off the Lakers last night, Crowder camped out in the paint defensively and just… danced (far left of video):

Crowder got ejected with his second technical foul. Without complaint, Crowder sprinted to the locker room – and the second round.

His first technical came for getting into it with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope:

Crowder has been providing toughness for a long time.

The dance was a new twist.

It wasn’t necessarily directed at LeBron, but there doesn’t appear to be much love lost between the former Cavaliers teammates. A reminder of how LeBron – with Andre Drummond egging him on from the bench – treated Crowder in Game 3:

Completing the comeuppance, Drummond got a DNP-CD in Game 6.