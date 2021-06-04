Karl-Anthony Towns/Trail Blazers rumor seems farfetched

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Trail Blazers could face a shakeup around Damian Lillard after losing to the shorthanded Nuggets in the first round.

How about trading for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns?

First Take:

"I just got a text from somebody … and they mentioned to me Karl-Anthony Towns maybe in Portland." 👀 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/Lnpcf0sUEp — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2021

Stephen A. Smith:

I just got a text from somebody. They will remain nameless. But let’s just say they have incredible credibility when it comes to basketball. And they mentioned to me Karl-Anthony Towns maybe in Portland, and you make a move involving Nurkic, McCollum or whomever and bring in Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s unclear whether this is something that has even the slightest bit of traction among the people involved or just a random person’s idea. Either way, it’s quite implausible.

Towns is highly talented and just 25. Lillard could be just the leader necessary to get the most from Towns, who hasn’t always played the right way. A Lillard-Towns pairing would be so alluring.

The Trail Blazers could theoretically sell the farm for Towns – C.J. McCollum, four unprotected first-round picks and three pick swaps. Portland could add even more value by including Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic in a larger deal.

But the Timberwolves want to build around Towns. He’s under contract another three years and saying he wants to stay.

For all the reasons Portland might want Towns, Minnesota wants to keep him. Just because teams sometimes inquire about Towns doesn’t mean the Timberwolves have any interest in moving him. They’ve given the exact opposite signal at every turn.

So, don’t bet on it. In fact, bet heavily against it.