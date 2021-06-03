Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics just went through a shocking shakeup, Danny Ainge stepping down as team president (though not necessarily retiring) and Brad Stevens getting promoted from coaching to running the front office.

What’s happening in Boston?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Jared Weiss of The Athletic discuss the Celtics’ new structure, whether they’ll trade Kemba Walker or Marcus Smart, how they should build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, comments Ainge made or may not have made on the way out the door and how prepared the Nets’ defense – after stifling Boston – is for the Bucks: