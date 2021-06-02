Nets’ Kyrie Irving: ‘We’re uniting the whole world with this championship run’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving leaned into villainy by stomping on the Celtics’ logo following the Nets’ Game 4 win in Boston.

After Brooklyn eliminated the Celtics in Game 5, Irving tried to reposition himself as the hero.

Irving on YES Network:

We’re uniting the whole world with this championship run. So, I hope everybody with us. We’re uniting the whole world with this run. Stick with us, baby.

Irving forced a trade from the championship-contending Cavaliers. He publicly pledged to re-sign with Boston then bolted at the first opportunity. Before leaving, he threw his younger teammates under the bus and brooded. He bloviates about loony theories.

Kevin Durant torpedoed his reputation by leaving the Thunder for the Warriors. People view him as soft. His burner social-media accounts only furthered the perception he’s overly sensitive. He sulked through his last season in Golden State.

James Harden frequently flops and whines. Other stars seemingly don’t hold him in high regard. His trade request from the Rockets surfaced plenty of dirty laundry, and he made a bigger mess to force his way to Brooklyn.

The Nets aren’t even the most popular team in their own city. Even with a star-studded roster – both in perception and reality – Brooklyn is a distant second to the Knicks.

This is the team Irving believes will unite the world, (from edged to edge)?

If the Nets are uniting everyone, it’s not in support.