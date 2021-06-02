NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

We don’t need no stinkin’ bubble — the 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and we have the schedule plus all the other information you need to catch the games.
The NBA postseason is back to its traditional format with seven-game series and teams traveling from city to city. The league hopes that with nearly 80% of players vaccinated the coronavirus will not disrupt the NBA postseason the way it did the first half of the season itself.
Here is the 2021 NBA playoffs schedule (all times are Eastern), with odds courtesy our partner PointsBet:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)
Game 1: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Game 2: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Game 3: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Game 4: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 (76ers lead 3-1)
Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (NBA TV) [76ers -6]
Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Washington, TBD, TBD *
Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)
Game 1: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Game 2: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Game 3: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
Game 4: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
Game 5: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109 (Nets win series 4-1)
Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)
Game 1: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107 OT
Game 2: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Game 3: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Game 4: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103 (Bucks win series 4-0)
New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)
Game 1: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Game 2: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Game 3: Atlanta 105, New York 94
Game 4: Atlanta 113, New York 96 (Hawks lead 3-1)
Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at New York, 7:30 p.m. (TNT) [Knicks -1.5]
Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Atlanta, TBD, TBD*
Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at New York, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)
Game 1: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Game 2: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Game 3: Utah 121, Memphis 111
Game 4: Utah 120, Memphis 113 (Jazz lead 3-1)
Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at Utah, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV) [Jazz -9.5]
Game 6: Friday, at Memphis TBD, TBD*
Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at Utah, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)
Game 1: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 100
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Game 3: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Game 4: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Game 5: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85 (Suns lead 3-2)
Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Phoenix, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)
Game 1: Portland 123, Denver 109
Game 2: Denver 128, Portland 109
Game 3: Denver 120, Portland 115
Game 4: Portland 115, Denver 95
Game 5: Denver 147, Portland 140 (2OT) (Nuggets lead 3-2)
Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Portland, 8 p.m. (TNT)
Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Denver, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
Game 1: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Game 2: Dallas 127, L.A, Clippers 121
Game 3: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Game 4: L.A. Clippers 106, Dallas 81 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at LA Clippers, 10 p.m. (TNT) [Clippers -7]
Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Dallas, TBD, TBD*
Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
