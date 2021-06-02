Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clint Capela said the Hawks – up 3-1 on the Knicks – were coming to New York for Game 5 tonight “to send you on vacation.”

Knicks guard R.J. Barrett had a different idea – though only when prodded about how he’d view the season if New York doesn’t get past the first round.

SNY:

RJ Barrett on how the Knicks will view their season if the series ends tonight: "We're winning tonight, I'm not thinking about that" pic.twitter.com/vJ8BwFMI0Q — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 2, 2021

Barrett:

Why you got to be so negative? I ain’t thinking about that. We’re winning tonight. I’m not thinking about that. C’mon, bro. Stupid-ass question.

The question was pretty ill-timed. It’s unsurprising Barrett didn’t want to consider losing. He’s focused on winning Game 5 tonight.

That said, Knicks big Taj Gibson gave a more-thoughtful answer to Marc Berman of the New York Post when asked the same question.

Plus, Barrett’s irritation probably stems less from the question and more from how he and the Knicks have been playing.