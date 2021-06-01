Rumor: Alex Rodriguez wants to move Timberwolves to Seattle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Glen Taylor’s official agreement to sell the Timberwolves to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore – contrary to Taylor’s public statements – reportedly does not prohibit the new owners from moving the team.

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press:

There’s buzz now that Kevin Garnett, who is said to be worth more than $200 million, will be heavily involved in the Timberwolves basketball department if he joins franchise investors Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore if/when they gain full control in 2023. The word is Garnett, the ex-Timberwolf, wants the franchise to remain in Minnesota but Rodriguez wants to move it to Seattle, where he played for seven seasons.

That’s a lot of hedges on Garnett. If Rodriguez and Lore buy the team (which I still expect after the latest snag). If Garnett joins (which seems far less certain). But it’s at least something to watch after Garnett appeared to be out of the picture.

Rodriguez supposed desire to move the franchise to Seattle – where he played baseball for the Mariners – is also far from certain to materialize.

The NBA must approve all relocations. The league could prefer putting an expansion team in Seattle and getting a large expansion fee – reportedly in the $2.5 billion range. Letting the Timberwolves take that desirable market would likely lower the expansion fee the NBA could get elsewhere.