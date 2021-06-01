Report: Wizards forward Davis Bertans out 4-6 weeks with calf strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Davis Bertans – who’d disappointed since signing an $80 million contract last offseason – finally came through for the Wizards in their Game 4 win over the 76ers last night.

Now, his playoffs are almost certainly finished.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An MRI reveals a grade 2 calf strain for Wizards F Davis Bertans, source tells ESPN. He will need 4-to-6 weeks for a recovery. Washington is down another key player as they face elimination vs. Sixers in Game 5. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2021

Down 3-1 to Philadelphia, Washington is unlikely to advance past Game 5 tomorrow – let alone still be playing in 4-6 weeks.

The Wizards will miss Bertans’ outside shooting. Even in a down year, he still spaced the floor.

Washington could re-insert Raul Neto into the starting lineup for a three-guard look with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Expect Anthony Gill and Chandler Hutchison to play more at forward.