Report: Wizards forward Davis Bertans out 4-6 weeks with calf strain

Davis Bertans – who’d disappointed since signing an $80 million contract last offseason – finally came through for the Wizards in their Game 4 win over the 76ers last night.
Now, his playoffs are almost certainly finished.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
An MRI reveals a grade 2 calf strain for Wizards F Davis Bertans, source tells ESPN. He will need 4-to-6 weeks for a recovery. Washington is down another key player as they face elimination vs. Sixers in Game 5.
Down 3-1 to Philadelphia, Washington is unlikely to advance past Game 5 tomorrow – let alone still be playing in 4-6 weeks.
The Wizards will miss Bertans’ outside shooting. Even in a down year, he still spaced the floor.
Washington could re-insert Raul Neto into the starting lineup for a three-guard look with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Expect Anthony Gill and Chandler Hutchison to play more at forward.