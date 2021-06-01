Report: Wizards forward Davis Bertans out 4-6 weeks with calf strain

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT
Davis Bertans in Wizards-76ers
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Davis Bertans – who’d disappointed since signing an $80 million contract last offseason – finally came through for the Wizards in their Game  4 win over the 76ers last night.

Now, his playoffs are almost certainly finished.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Down 3-1 to Philadelphia, Washington is unlikely to advance past Game 5 tomorrow – let alone still be playing in 4-6 weeks.

The Wizards will miss Bertans’ outside shooting. Even in a down year, he still spaced the floor.

Washington could re-insert Raul Neto into the starting lineup for a three-guard look with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Expect Anthony Gill and Chandler Hutchison to play more at forward.

