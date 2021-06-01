Hawks center Clint Capela: Knicks try to be physical, but aren’t really

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clint Capela was brash while playing for the Rockets against the dominant Warriors.

Now on the Hawks – who are up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Knicks – Capela darned sure isn’t becoming less outspoken.

Capela, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Are they physical? They try to play physical. I feel like if they were really physical we’d have more problems than we have,” Capela said. “I feel like they’re trying to, but it’s not working.”

“We talked s–t and pushed you around, so what are you going to do about it? So that’s what happened. We can do it, too. We can be physical, but we can win games as well,” Capela said. “Now we’re coming to your home to win this game again, to send you on vacation.”

The Knicks have overachieved this season through their effort, defense and, yes, toughness.

They just aren’t tough enough to overcome their talent deficit in this series. It’s hard to look tough while getting schooled by Trae Young and multiple skilled role players.

And now Capela is mocking New York for coming up short, which can’t feel good entering Game 5 tomorrow.