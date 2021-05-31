Joel Embiid leaves game, will not return due to right knee soreness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the end of the first quarter, Joel Embiid drove around Robin Lopez, got up a shot, then fell awkwardly, hitting his.. um… backside hard on the floor.

No official word from the Sixers yet on Joel Embiid’s injury, but here’s the fall he took not long before leaving for the locker room.pic.twitter.com/s3NufD3LXs — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 1, 2021

Soon after, Embiid went back to the locker room and did not return the rest of the first half.

The team announced at half Embiid is out for the game but due to right knee soreness.

Joel Embiid – right knee soreness – will not return. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 1, 2021

Embiid had some right knee issues back in the middle of the season, January into February, but this is not the knee where he has had all the surgeries.

Philadelphia led Washington 61-60 at the half despite limited the Embiid minutes. With the 76ers up 3-0 in the series, they should think long term about any injury; there is no need to rush him back tonight or even the next game. They can think about getting him rest before the second round against the Hawks or Knicks.