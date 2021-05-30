Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant pull off 360 dunk in playoff game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ja Morant is special.

The Grizzlies point guard has turned a lot of heads this postseason, mostly because a lot of fans outside Memphis didn’t watch much Grizzlies basketball this past year. They haven’t seen what the last year’s Rookie of the Year can do. He can get to the rim with the best in the league, is a quality playmaker, his floater game is special, his jump shot is improving, and he can also do this.

Ja Morant for the 2022 Dunk Contest? Never too early to start the campaign.

For all Morant can do, his Grizzlies trail the Jazz 2-1 after Saturday night’s Utah win led by Mike Conley.