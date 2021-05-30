Anthony Davis to play, Caldwell-Pope out for Lakers in Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the end of the Lakers’ dominant Game 3 win, they were a banged-up team. Anthony Davis was grabbing his calf a lot, aggravating an injury that has bothered him for weeks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went to the locker room with a sore knee. Just about every other Laker appeared to be nursing something, which is pretty common for this point in the basketball calendar.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis will play on Sunday in Game 4 against Phoenix, but Caldwell-Pope is out, the Lakers announced later.

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start today. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 30, 2021

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee contusion) has been downgraded to out for today’s Game 4. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 30, 2021

Caldwell-Pope did a respectable job slowing down Devin Booker in Game 3 (he shot 6-of-19 for the game) and will be missed. Wesley Matthews, who also had a strong defensive game and has a lot of playoff experience, will see heavy minutes in KCP’s place (and likely start).

For the Suns, Chris Paul will play despite his ailing shoulder. How long and how much he can be himself is the question, he sat the final 9:34 of Game 3 because of his shoulder.