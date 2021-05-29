Mavericks reportedly confident they can re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is part of why the Mavericks were up 2-0 on the Clippers in their first-round playoff showdown: he averaged 24.5 points a game on 63% shooting, and hit 11-of-17 from 3. While he came back to earth in Game 3 Friday night (12 points, 4-of-14 shooting), he has shown his value as a knock-down shooter and role player around Luka Doncic.

Which is why the Mavericks want to bring him back. Hardaway is a free agent after this season and will draw interest from other teams — shooting is at a premium around the league — but Dallas is confident it can re-sign him, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

There is confidence within the Mavericks' organization in their ability to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency this summer, league sources say. Hardaway has been huge in Dallas' seizing a 2-0 lead over the Clippers with two road wins: 24.5 PPG and 11-for-17 shooting on 3s. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 27, 2021

Hardaway averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 39.1% from 3 for the Mavericks this season.

Hardaway is making $18.9 million this season, the end of a four-year, $71 million contract he signed with the Knicks (he was traded to Dallas). It’s fair to say his next contract likely will be slightly, but not dramatically, higher than that, maybe starting at around $20 million a year. The Mavericks have his Bird rights and money to spend. The sides should be able to work something out.

Which would be a good thing for Doncic and the Mavs, they are better with him on the court.