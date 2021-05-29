Luka Doncic doesn’t expect “weird” neck injury to slow him in Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There were the images of Luka Doncic shaking out his right arm, clearly bothered by some kind of shoulder or neck issue. Then the cameras caught Dallas medical staff working on his shoulder area, and the Mavericks’ young star wearing a heat pack on the bench to keep it loose.

None of it slowed Doncic, who put up a career playoff-high 44 points in Dallas’ Game 3 loss Friday night, but is this something that will linger and slow him in Game 4? Doncic says that first off this is a neck issue, one he first felt around halftime, and no, it will not slow him, via Callie Caplan at the Dallas Morning News.

“It’s just weird,” Doncic said. “I don’t know how you call it. It’s just some massage, some rest, and hopefully we’re good.”

The Mavericks need him to be good, they fell apart in Game 3 every time Doncic went to the bench.

Every player is pushing through some kind of soreness or bumps and bruises at this point of the playoffs, including the Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Doncic’s was just a little more visual on Friday night, but it didn’t seem to impact his play (unlike, for example, Chris Paul).

But until it slows the hottest player this postseason, it’s safe to assume Doncic will be Doncic in a critical Game 4 Sunday.