NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

We don’t need no stinkin’ bubble — the 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and we have the schedule plus all the other information you need to catch the games.

The NBA postseason is back to its traditional format with seven-game series and teams traveling from city to city. The league hopes that with nearly 80% of players vaccinated the coronavirus will not disrupt the NBA postseason the way it did the first half of the season itself.

Here is the 2021 NBA playoffs schedule (all times are Eastern), with odds courtesy our partner PointsBet:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)

Game 1: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Game 2: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 (76ers lead 2-0) [76ers -6]

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 at Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Monday, May 31 at Washington, TBD (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Washington, TBD, TBD *

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)

Game 1: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Game 2: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 (Nets lead 2-0)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Boston, 8:30 p.m. (ABC) [Nets -8]

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Boston, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Boston, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)

Game 1: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107 OT

Game 2: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Game 3: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 (Bucks lead 3-0)

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 at Miami, 1:30 p.m. (TNT) [Bucks -5]

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD *

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Miami, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)

Game 1: Atlanta 107, New York 105

Game 2: New York 101, Atlanta 92 (series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (ESPN) [Atlanta -4.5]

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at New York, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Atlanta, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at New York, TBD, TBD*

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Game 1: Memphis 112, Utah 109

Game 2: Utah 141, Memphis 129 (series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) [Jazz -5]

Game 4: Monday, May 31 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at Utah, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, at Golden State TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at Utah, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Game 1: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 100

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Game 3: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 (Lakers lead 2-1)

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (ABC) [Lakers -6.5]

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Phoenix, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at L.A. Lakers, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Phoenix, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)

Game 1: Portland 123, Denver 109

Game 2: Denver 128, Portland 109

Game 3: Denver 120, Portland 115 (Denver leads 2-1)

Game 4: Saturday, May 29 at Portland, 4 p.m. (TNT) [Trail Blazers -4]

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 at Denver, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 at Portland, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 at Denver, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Game 2: Dallas 127, L.A, Clippers 121 (Mavericks lead 2-0)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) [Clippers -3]

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD*

Game 6: Friday, June 4 at Dallas, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

