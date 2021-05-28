Bucks: Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo to miss rest of playoffs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks – up 3-0 on the Heat – are gearing up for a second-round series against the Nets (who are up 2-0 on the Celtics).

Brooklyn, of course, has star guards James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

But Milwaukee must face that defensive challenge without starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Bucks release:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the remainder of the 2021 Playoffs due to a torn ligament in his left ankle. The injury occurred in the second period of the Bucks’ Game 3 win at Miami last night.

DiVincenzo hasn’t played well against Miami, but his defense would have been so important in the next round. And his shooting might have come around.

This is a blow.

The Bucks will likely lean more on Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton. Forbes is a tough-minded shooting specialist who has been hot against the Heat, but at 6-foot-2, he has defensive challenges. Connaughton is more of a hustle player. They were playing behind DiVincenzo for a reason.

At least Milwaukee still has Jrue Holiday to defend one of Harden or Irving.

DiVincenzo also missed significant time his rookie year with a foot injury. He’ll be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and health should be a consideration.

The Bucks intended to trade DiVincenzo for Bogdan Bogdanovic last offseason, but the deal fell through amid tampering issues. This injury only adds to the “what if?”