Nets’ Jeff Green has strained plantar fascia, out at least 10 days

The Nets are going to have to get by without Jeff Green — a key big man off the bench for them and a guy who has been a part of some of Brooklyn’s best small-ball lineups — for at least 10 days, and maybe longer.

Coach Steve Nash announced after practice Thursday that Green has suffered a strained plantar fascia and will be out and reevaluated in 10 days. Meaning he could be out longer.

Jeff Green has a strained plantar fascia and will be evaluated in 10 days. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) May 27, 2021

The plantar fascia is the thick membrane that runs along the bottom of the foot. Strains or tears of it are fairly common among NBA players, and the treatment is primarily rest. Players can play through the injury, it’s a matter of pain management, but a strained plantar fascia makes it very painful to run or jump. Two things required to play NBA basketball.

Green averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds a game for the Nets this year, but his real value came as a switchable big man who can space the floor on offense and defend well on the other. Green is part of what is likely the Nets’ best lineup: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Green had a net rating of +26.7 and was dynamic on offense and solid on defense. It was a lineup Nash was likely to break out when things got serious in the playoffs.

With Jeff Green out – and that's a big blow for the #Nets – Nic Claxton will inherit more minutes. #Nets #Celtics — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) May 27, 2021

That lineup and Green are not needed against Boston, which has been overwhelmed by Brooklyn through two games, a trend very likely to continue.

However, in the next round, likely against Milwaukee, the Nets will need all hands — and feet — on deck. It’s a smart play by Brooklyn to get Green out and rest him now in hopes of him being able to play critical minutes against the Bucks in the coming weeks.