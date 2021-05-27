NBA: No players have tested positive for coronavirus since playoffs began

By Dan FeldmanMay 27, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
Lakers star LeBron James and Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA isn’t letting coronavirus interfere with the playoffs.

The league didn’t force Lakers star LeBron James‘ or Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis to quarantine after their protocol violations.

More importantly, no players on playoff teams have tested positive since the playoffs began Sunday.

NBA release:

Of the 337 players tested for COVID-19 since May 19, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test.

Hopefully, players continue to avoid coronavirus.

There are reasons for optimism.

Nearly 80% of players are vaccinated, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Some players have natural immunity. NBA players have had at least 179 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus.

With coronavirus rates falling nationally, there are fewer opportunities to contract the virus.

