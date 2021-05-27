Knicks indefinitely ban fan for spitting on Trae Young

By Dan FeldmanMay 27, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT
Trae Young in Knicks-Hawks Game 2
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA’s night of fan misbehavior has led to the day of fan bans.

The 76ers indefinitely banned the fan who dumped popcorn on Wizards guard Russell Westbrook‘s head. The Knicks followed suit with the fan who – they determined – spit on Hawks star Trae Young.

Knicks:

The Knicks did well to investigate and act so swiftly. Spitting on players is obviously completely unacceptable.

Like with the Philadelphia situation, some might question why the fan received only an indefinite, not lifetime, ban. But there’s a case he should have an opportunity to earn redemption. How can he demonstrate he should be allowed back into games some day? I have no idea. That should be his problem after such a disgusting incident.

