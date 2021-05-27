Knicks indefinitely ban fan for spitting on Trae Young

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s night of fan misbehavior has led to the day of fan bans.

The 76ers indefinitely banned the fan who dumped popcorn on Wizards guard Russell Westbrook‘s head. The Knicks followed suit with the fan who – they determined – spit on Hawks star Trae Young.

Knicks:

Everyone is talking about the Sixers fan dumping popcorn on Westbrook, but let’s not ignore the Knicks fan spitting on Trae Young pic.twitter.com/HWioRIs8Al — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 27, 2021

The Knicks did well to investigate and act so swiftly. Spitting on players is obviously completely unacceptable.

Like with the Philadelphia situation, some might question why the fan received only an indefinite, not lifetime, ban. But there’s a case he should have an opportunity to earn redemption. How can he demonstrate he should be allowed back into games some day? I have no idea. That should be his problem after such a disgusting incident.