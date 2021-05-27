Did Knicks fan spit on Hawks star Trae Young? (video)

A Philadelphia fan dumped popcorn on an injured Russell Westbrook in the 76ers’ Game 2 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
And that might not have been the worst fan behavior of the night.
In the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Hawks, it appeared a New York fan might have spat on Trae Young.
Young retweeted the video, mostly laughing it off and noting 50 Cent sitting courtside (below the potential spitter):
Damn… Crazy ! @50cent y’all good?!
😂😂😂 https://t.co/p8jSbwyozT
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 27, 2021
Young instantly became a villain in New York after hitting the-winner and shushing the crowd in Game 1. Mayor Bill de Blasio even bashed Young. There’s room to boo and jeer a rival player in good fun.
But fans spitting on players is obviously completely unacceptable. Anyone who does should receive a long-term ban.