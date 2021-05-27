76ers indefinitely ban fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook

By Dan FeldmanMay 27, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

A Philadelphia fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook as the Wizards guard left Game 1 with an injury.

The 76ers revoked the fan’s season tickets and banned him from the arena indefinitely:

The 76ers did well to act so swiftly. The fan was obviously completely out of line. Video made his identity clear and showed his intent.

Some might question why the fan received only an indefinite, not lifetime, ban. But there’s a case he should have an opportunity to earn redemption. How can he demonstrate he belongs at a game again someday? I have no idea. That should be his problem after such an ugly incident.

