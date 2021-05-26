Watch Paul George drop Kristaps Porzingis to ground, get bucket

LOS ANGELES — Game 2 did not end well for the Los Angeles Clippers, who find themselves in a 0-2 hole to the Mavericks.
Los Angeles’ offense, however, has not been the problem. The Clippers put up 71 points in the first half on Tuesday night and were making plays — none more dramatic than when Paul George made his move and dropped Kristaps Porzingis to the ground.
PG snatchin' ankles 😯 pic.twitter.com/fcoXJ1s7q7
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 26, 2021
Staples Center exploded. Porzingis knew how it looked and laughed about it with the Mavericks bench during a stoppage in play the next time down the court.
Porzingis had the last laugh.
While George finished the night with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, it wasn’t enough. Porzingis scored 20 and was 3-of-4 from 3, one of the Mavericks’ role players who could not seem to miss — Dallas shot 52.9% from three on its way to a 127-121 win that puts the Mavericks in command of the series.