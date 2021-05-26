Watch Paul George drop Kristaps Porzingis to ground, get bucket

By Kurt HelinMay 26, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Game 2 did not end well for the Los Angeles Clippers, who find themselves in a 0-2 hole to the Mavericks.

Los Angeles’ offense, however, has not been the problem. The Clippers put up 71 points in the first half on Tuesday night and were making plays — none more dramatic than when Paul George made his move and dropped Kristaps Porzingis to the ground.

Staples Center exploded. Porzingis knew how it looked and laughed about it with the Mavericks bench during a stoppage in play the next time down the court.

Porzingis had the last laugh.

While George finished the night with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, it wasn’t enough. Porzingis scored 20 and was 3-of-4 from 3, one of the Mavericks’ role players who could not seem to miss — Dallas shot 52.9% from three on its way to a 127-121 win that puts the Mavericks in command of the series.

