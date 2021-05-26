Report: Hornets exercising coach James Borrego’s option for next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hornets looked completely ill-prepared for postseason basketball.

But their lopsided play-in loss to the Pacers won’t keep them from keeping James Borrego as coach next season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Charlotte Hornets are planning to pick up the team option on head coach James Borrego’s contract for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2021

At some point, Borrego must win more to keep his job. Charlotte has gone 39-43, 23-42 and 33-39 in his three seasons.

But the Hornets haven’t had rosters worthy of higher expectations yet.

Borrego has overseen quality player development – especially of Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges. Borrego’s offensive scheme is fairly dynamic. Charlotte played better when Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball were healthy.

That all buys Borrego more time to develop and show his coaching ability. It wouldn’t even be shocking if the Hornets give him a contract extension rather than force him into a lame-duck season.

But, as Borrego nears the end of his contract, pressure is mounting.