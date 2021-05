Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards are on their way to losing Game 2 against the 76ers. That’ll put Washington behind 2-0 in the first-round series. Russell Westbrook got hurt and was leaving the court.

And then it got even uglier.

A Philadelphia fan dumped popcorn on Westbrook as he walked through the tunnel. Westbrook was understandably incensed.

That’s completely unacceptable, and the fan should face a long-term ban.

Westbrook has faced far too many of these incidents.