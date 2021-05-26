PBT Podcast: Lakers win, Clippers struggle, no battle of LA again?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled at points but went to Anthony Davis at center lineup when it mattered and evened their series with the Suns.

The other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, look to be in serious trouble down 0-2 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, with the Clippers’ defense falling apart.

Is it another year without a battle for Los Angeles? No Hallway Series?

Mark Medina of the USA Today joins me to discuss the two Los Angeles teams and their playoff series, plus some talk of how aggressive the Warriors need to be this offseason to build a team around Stephen Curry.

