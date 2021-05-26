Irving fans flames saying he hopes ‘no belligerence or racism going on’ in Boston for Game 3

The Nets dismantling of Celtics through two games makes it one of the least interesting NBA first-round playoff series on the court. Brooklyn is up 2-0 heading to Boston for Game 3 Friday, but this series feels over. On the court, the Nets are asking questions the Celtics simply cannot answer.

Off the court, this series is still intense and interesting.

After the Nets win Tuesday night, Irving was asked about being the villain in this return to Boston — a place he played for two seasons, battled injuries, had a poor attitude (according to teammates and staff), and left with nobody happy — and sparked headlines when he said he hoped it would be about basketball and not racism from the crowd. Via Gary Washburn and the Boston Globe.

🔊”Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball.” Kyrie Irving stoked the fire ahead of his return to Boston on Friday. 🔥 https://t.co/Y4sbljJP0Jpic.twitter.com/RY4dNvIJNX — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) May 26, 2021

“It’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston. I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball. There’s no belligerence or racism going on, subtle racism, and people yelling s*** from the crowd. Even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”

When asked if he had experienced “it” in Boston — suggesting racism, although “it” is not specific — Irving said:

“I’m not the only one who could attest to this . . . but it’s just, it is what it is. The whole world knows it.”