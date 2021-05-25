Doctor: Victor Oladipo could be cleared in November

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Victor Oladipo reportedly could miss all of next season with his latest quad injury.

That’s a damaging prediction for Oladipo as he enters unrestricted free agency this summer.

So, now comes another outlook.

Dr. Jonathan Glashow, who performed Oladipo’s surgery, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” Glashow told ESPN. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again.

This quote accomplishes two things on behalf of Oladipo:

It explains why he played so poorly since his quad injury with the Pacers and presents reason that won’t continue.

It indicates faith he could play early next season (though what Oladipo could be cleared for in November is unclear).

Ultimately, teams will probably want to see Oladipo’s medical status for themselves before signing him. He really struggled with the Pacers, Rockets and Heat post-injury. It’s tough to assume he’ll swiftly return to form at age 29.

But hopefully this prognosis proves correct. Oladipo was an enjoyable high-impact player before getting hurt.