Andrew Wiggins and Team Canada have an acrimonious history.

But it appears they’ve mended fences as Canada attempts to advance through a tough Olympic Qualifying Tournament and reach the Tokyo Olympics.

Wiggins:

This isn’t as big a deal as it once would’ve been. Other Canadians have surpassed Wiggins, now with the Warriors, as the nation’s top basketball player.

However, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray – who committed to play for the national team before everything got postponed due to coronavirus – is now out with injury.

Even if other prior commits – Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Knicks guard R.J. Barrett – play, Canada could use Wiggins. The national team’s strength is depth of NBA talent.

Though, as Wiggins’ prior lack of commitment showed, that was sometimes more theoretical than actualized.

It’s worth watching which other Canadians – including Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, Rockets big Kelly Olynyk and Thunder guard Luguentz Dort – will also play.