Jazz center Rudy Gobert flops – while not even in the game (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 24, 2021, 1:50 PM EDT
Rudy Gobert in Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 win over the Jazz featured genuine chippiness.

And not just Utah star Donovan Mitchell at his own organization.

Memphis guard Dillon Brooks headbutted Mike Conley:

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson took on the Jazz near their bench, Utah rookie Trent Forrest getting a technical foul:

Georges Niang and Desmond Bane chirped at each other, and Niang got a technical foul:

Then, there was Rudy Gobert.

Already fouled out, Gobert roamed down the baseline with a towel around his neck after a whistle stopped play. Gobert got right into Anderson – who was in the game! Anderson lightly pushed Gobert away, and Gobert went down with an exaggerated flop:

Utah needs better fight in Game 2 Wednesday.