Jazz center Rudy Gobert flops – while not even in the game (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies’ Game 1 win over the Jazz featured genuine chippiness.

And not just Utah star Donovan Mitchell at his own organization.

Memphis guard Dillon Brooks headbutted Mike Conley:

So Dillon Brooks just headbutted Mike Conley before the play started pic.twitter.com/GZXW1OSW0R — Mychal (@My_Lo) May 24, 2021

Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson took on the Jazz near their bench, Utah rookie Trent Forrest getting a technical foul:

Georges Niang and Desmond Bane chirped at each other, and Niang got a technical foul:

Desmond Bane had some words for Niang after this 3Q buzzer beater 🗣 pic.twitter.com/W6mpUghMrs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

Then, there was Rudy Gobert.

Already fouled out, Gobert roamed down the baseline with a towel around his neck after a whistle stopped play. Gobert got right into Anderson – who was in the game! Anderson lightly pushed Gobert away, and Gobert went down with an exaggerated flop:

Utah needs better fight in Game 2 Wednesday.