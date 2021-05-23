Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz’s playoff opener

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Donovan Mitchell missed the final 16 games of the regular season due to a sprained ankle, and now he is going to be out for the start of the playoffs as well.

Mitchell had been working his way back and had hoped to be ready for a return for Game 1 of the first round Sunday against the Grizzlies, but it appears that will be game 17 in a row missed, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and soon after confirmed by the team.

Utah went 10-6 after Mitchell went down, with a league-best +11.4 net rating and a top 10 offense and defense — the Jazz kept winning without him.

Mitchell averaged 26.4 points and 5.2 assists a game this season, shooting 38.6% from 3, and was an All-Star this season.

The Jazz style still favors them against the Grizzlies — Ja Morant creates by driving and kicking out, but with Rudy Gobert back that’s a challenge — but it will be more difficult to create offense without Mitchell.

Check out more on the Jazz

Nets star James Harden and Lakers star LeBron James
Historically deep set of teams contending for 2021 NBA championship
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Jokic, Embiid, Curry three finalists for MVP; NBA award finalists announced
Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic
PBT Podcast: 2021 NBA Awards