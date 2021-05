Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Day one of the 2021 NBA playoffs is in the books — and in there we saw few monster dunks.

Two players caught a body and had the best throwdowns of the day.

First up was the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard over a helpless Maxi Kleber.

Later in the day, Portland big man Jusuf Nurkic went hard to the rim and Aaron Gordon was not going to slow him down.

Which one had the better dunk?